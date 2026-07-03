Jesse Lingard

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AJ Tracey and Jesse Lingard (credit: paq)
Life

Watch AJ Tracey, Jesse Lingard, Sideman and More Discuss Racial Microaggressions In 'The Race Card'

Introducing 'The Race Card': the three-part series where influential Black Britons open up about their personal experiences and reactions to racial stereotyping

Complex2094 days ago

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