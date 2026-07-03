Javin Delaurier

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Latest Stories

Javin DeLaurier #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Brooklyn Nets
Sports

How Javin DeLaurier Kept Believing in Himself to Reach the NBA

DeLaurier went from playing basketball in a small town in Virginia to becoming the first Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) player to earn an NBA contract.

Justin Robertson1649 days ago

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