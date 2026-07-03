Jason-Petrie

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Nike LeBron 16 'Fresh Bred' (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Unveils the LeBron 16

The release date and specs for the Nike LeBron 16 sneaker in its debut 'Fresh Bred' colorway. Find insight from designer Jason Petrie and more details here.

Riley Jones2870 days ago
Jason Petrie's Nike LeBron 15 'Ghost' Sketch
Sneakers

Jason Petrie Discusses the Design Process of the LeBron 15

Jason Petries talks about the design process for the Nike LeBron 15.

Mike DeStefano3196 days ago
Sneakers

LeBron James' Sneaker Designer Received a LeBron 12 Cake for His Birthday

Apparently you can have your cake and eat it too.

Brandon Richard4024 days ago
Sneakers

Recap: Jason Petrie x Nike Air Max LeBron 8 V/2 Chat On Facebook

The Nike Senior Designer speaks about the evolution of the LeBron 8 and teases the V/3.

Brandon Richard5667 days ago
Sneakers

Live Chat: Nike Basketball Senior Designer Jason Petrie Will Discuss the LeBron 8 V/2.

Join Jason Petrie for a live Q & A over on the Nike Basketball Facebook page.

Sole Collector5667 days ago
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