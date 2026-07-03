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Pop Culture
WhatsApp's Founder Ruined His College Ex-Girlfriend's Life, Says He's Sorry
WhatsApp's would-be founder did not take the breakup well, and repeatedly stalked and threatened her until she left school.
Jason Duaine Hahn4288 days ago