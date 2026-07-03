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Latest Stories
Music
French Montana Sued for $5 Million Over "Ain't Worried About Nothin"
French Montana’s 2013 song “Ain’t Worried About Nothin” has landed the rapper in some hot water.
tara mahadevan2660 days ago
Music
It Sounds Like Pusha-T Took a Shot at Drake on His New Album
Everyone nose this line is about Drake.
Trace William Cowen2976 days ago