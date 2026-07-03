Ill-Esha

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ill esha ke on the track autopilot
Music

ill-esha & K.E. On The Track - "Stop Playin'"

Now this is an interesting pairing. If you rock with DAD, you know about the bass music masterpieces that ill-esha has churned out over the years. She

khrisd4232 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

PREMIRE: ill-esha - "Eye of the Tiger (Remix) ft. White Tiger"

Here in the States, we're ramping up for Thanksgiving. You know, the national holiday where families come together, talk about what they're thankful f

khrisd4252 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

EXCLUSIVE: ill-esha - "Crossroads (Buku Remix)"

ill-esha is one of those names you've surely heard if you've been paying any attention to the changing landscape of American bass music, and Buku is o

joshm4350 days ago
a3864544113 10
Music

Download Ill-Esha's New Album, "Open Heart Surgery"

ill-esha is one of those names you should know because she's all over and been around. Since starting as a house and drum & bass vocalist in her teens, ill-esha, or Elysha Zaide as she was born, has been a pioneer on her own wave. Her new album, Open Heart Surgery, comes via Texas' Gravitas Recordings and after getting a few listens through, I'm saying you need to check this out.

jakel4535 days ago
ill esha only fair
Music

ill-esha - "Only Fair (heRobust remix)"

In what can only be described as a dreamy visual, cinematographer Dani Be layered visuals on top of each other. This, paired with a track that takes f

nappy4644 days ago
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