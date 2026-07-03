People Aren't Happy About Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' Getting Snubbed by Golden Globes
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Despite all the praise from critics and fans alike, Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' was confusingly absent from the 2021 Golden Globes nominations list.Joe Price
Playboi Carti's imprint has helped shape the rap underground's sonic palette. Now they are about to take over ComplexCon 2026. Here's everything you need to know about 00pium.Antonio Johri
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Here are some of the best Playboi Carti and Opium pieces you can buy right now, from vinyl and hoodies to even Pelle Pelles.Will Schube