Human Rights

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Newspaper spread featuring Kanye West with headlines about being banned from the UK.
Music

Kanye West Spotted Leaving Jewish Human Rights Center Amid Ongoing Fallout

The rapper was spotted at the Simon Wiesenthal Center as he works to repair relationships.

Mark Elibert87 days ago
El Salvador Just Made it Legal to Give Life Sentences to People As Young As 12 Years Old
Life

Nayib Bukele Signs Law Allowing Life Sentences for Children as Young as 12

The new law allows life sentences for minors convicted of serious crimes, expanding Bukele’s ongoing crackdown on gangs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo92 days ago
NYPD Unveils New 'Taser 10' That Can Stun Suspects from Up to 45 Feet Away
Pop Culture

NYPD Unveils New Taser 10 Capable of Reaching Suspects Up to 45 Feet Away

The new Tasers face criticism from human rights groups, but NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says they are part of the department’s broader technology upgrades.

Bernadette Giacomazzo155 days ago
Cardi B with long red hair performs on stage, wearing a brown top and jeans. The background is lit with colorful lights and trees.
Music

Cardi B Tells Fans She Wasn't Paid for Saudi Arabia 'Promo' Despite Speculation

Cardi recently performed in the country, which earlier this year held a widely criticized comedy festival.

Trace William Cowen214 days ago
Shane Gillis
Pop Culture

Shane Gillis Says He Turned Down Saudi Comedy Festival: ‘I Took a Principled Stand’

Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, Aziz Ansari, Gabriel Iglesias, Louis CK, and more are set to perform.

tara mahadevan295 days ago
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the scene of a pro-abortion protest is shown
Life

Texas Abortion Ban: New Study Estimates Over 26,000 Rape-Related Pregnancies in State

The second-highest state was Missouri with nearly 5,900 estimated rape-related pregnancies.

Trace William Cowen904 days ago
Judge hitting a gavel in a courtroom
Life

Maid Awarded Over $45,000 After Being Fired for Cancer Diagnosis

The BC Human Rights Tribunal has ordered a BC couple who fired a caregiver after she received a cancer diagnosis to compensate her with over $45,000.

Louis Pavlakos1200 days ago
Amber McLaughlin is pictured in this photo
Life

Amber McLaughlin Becomes First Transgender Woman Executed in U.S. After Governor Declines Clemency

Lawmakers and advocates for the abolition of the death penalty had repeatedly called on the Missouri governor to intervene and halt the execution.

Trace William Cowen1290 days ago
Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, is pictured
Life

Hundreds of Migrant Workers Have Died in Connection With Qatar World Cup, Lead Official Says

Previously, the World Cup faced criticism from a number of concerned groups, including in a 42-page guide from the Human Rights Watch organization.

Trace William Cowen1326 days ago
Generic skatepark photo for article
Life

Winnipeg LGBTQ Skateboarders Rally Against Evangelical-Run Skatepark Policies

Skateboarders who frequent The Edge Skatepark in Winnipeg are rallying against the organization that runs the park after it denied LGBTQ+ skaters a skate night

Louis Pavlakos1326 days ago
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Dua Lipa performs at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
Music

Dua Lipa Says She’s Not Performing at World Cup and That Qatar Should Fulfill ‘Human Rights Pledges'

Dua Lipa addressed rumors that she will be performing at the World Cup later this month, citing Qatar's shortcomings in addressing their human rights record.

Jose Martinez1342 days ago
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Day
Sports

Jim Harbaugh and Wife Willing to Raise Baby If Michigan Players or Staff Experience Unplanned Pregnancy

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh reiterated his stance on abortion, saying he and his wife "will take that baby” if players or staff experience an unintended pregnancy.

Brad Callas1452 days ago
Signs at a protest over human rights are pictured
Life

Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Who Traveled to Indiana for Abortion

The case has been the subject of national attention in recent weeks in light of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, with conservatives questioning its veracity.

Trace William Cowen1464 days ago
Minneapolis Police officers lined up as demonstrators protested the killing of George Floyd
Life

Minnesota Human Rights Department Says Minneapolis Police Engage in Racial Discrimination

A report released by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights determined that the Minneapolis police department routinely engaged in discrimination.

Joe Price1542 days ago
LGBTQ Supreme Court
Life

Transgender Man Wins as Supreme Court Declines to Hear School Bathroom Case

The court declined to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia.

Brad Callas1845 days ago
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police-shootings
Life

U.S. Police Violence Equates to Crimes Against Humanity, International Human Rights Experts Find

A report from a panel of human rights experts declared U.S. police brutality to be a violation of international law and equivalent to crimes against humanity.

tara mahadevan1907 days ago
J.K. Rowling
Life

J.K. Rowling Returns Human Rights Award After Being Called Transphobic by Kerry Kennedy

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has done a lot to divide her fanbase with her controversial comments on trans women and men as of late.

Joe Price2149 days ago

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