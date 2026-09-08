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Latest Stories
Music
Hobo Johnson Vows to Log Off ‘Indefinitely’ After Being Mocked for 2018 Apology to BLM
The rapper is distancing himself from life online after being shamed for a resurfaced apology to BLM Sacramento in 2018.
Jose Martinez11 minutes ago