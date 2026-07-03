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Premiere: Hervé Returns To Pursue His "Destiny" On New EP
Gnarly, old school breaks, an uplifting piano line and some euphoric, dreamy vocals.
Premiere: Listen To Herve's Crunchy New Single "I Know" From His New Album
Meridian Dan, Zebra Katz, TT The Artist and Steve Mason will all appear on 'Hallucinated Surf'.
Premiere: House Don Hervé Takes Us Back In Time With The '2006-2008 Mixtape'
Time to revisit those late '00s classics.
The Form-Fitting Dresses Every Dude Loves Should Not Be Worn by "Voluptuous" Women or "Lesbians," According to Ignorant Exec (UPDATE)
The designer behind the iconic bandage dress doesn't want "voluptous" women or "lesbians" wearing the style.
Hervé - "Whistle"
The vibes are very deep and very British on this new free cut from the legendary Hervé who had like 20 aliases in the late 2000s and dropped dope new tunes at an incredible clip. This track may not be the style that got me into him but it's still incredibly dope. I normally always think of deep house as something you can only play at 4AM when you are on drugs but I feel like I could enjoy this at 4PM drinking Perrier. Perrier being the opposite of drugs.
PREMIERE: Herve x Zebra Katz - "Tear The House Up (Deejay Theory Remix)"
Now here's some crazy hot fire for you to spice up your Tuesday. The good Bay Area homey Deejay Theory drops a bomb here by debuting his latest remix
Armand Van Helden & Hervé - "Power Of Bass"
Talk about throwback vibes! While all we've mostly heard about Armand's current material is his work with A-Trak as Duck Sauce, this cut snuck into ou
The Best Mixes of the Week
Sadly, only one of the mixes from this past week comes to you from a 2013 DJ Mag Top 100-ranked DJ, and its only his first year on the list. For shame. Hopefully you androids won't look down upon us for not bringing you selections from DJs who run the charts. We only have these stellar cats that many don't fuck with for you to, well, fuck with. Live a little.