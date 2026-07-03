Heems

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Latest Stories

SITW HEEMS THUMB 2
Pop Culture

Indian Food 101 and Sriracha Butter Chicken with Heems

Swet Shop Boy rapper Heems breaks down "Indian Food 101" for Sean Evans.

First We Feast3244 days ago
heemstawkgo90
Music

Heems and Awkwafina Have a Totally Uncensored Conversation on TAWK

Heems stops by TAWK for a very open discussion.

Lauren Martin3412 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Heems Opens Up About Upcoming ‘Eat Pray Thug’ Fox TV Series

Check out our exclusive interview with the multi-talented Heems, and learn about his new show 'Eat Pray Thug’ that just got picked up by Fox.

Justin Davis3867 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

PROMO: Dhani Jones Heads to NYC to Meet Up With Heems 

Get to know the multifaceted, multitalented rapper Heems in the latest episode of 'Blend Out With Dhani Jones.’

Bill Savage3879 days ago
Music

Stream Nick Catchdubs' 'Smoke Machine' Album

Featuring Troy Ave, IAMSU!, Heems, and more.

Zach Frydenlund4094 days ago
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Music

Stream "Eat Pray Thug," the Debut Album From Heems

The Queens MC is back with his debut fell length album.

James Keith4154 days ago
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Music

Listen to Heems' "Home" f/ Dev Hynes

The former Das Racist member teams up with Dev Hynes for a break-up tune.

Eric Diep4165 days ago
Music

Listen to Heems' "Sometimes"

He also announced that his new album is set to drop in March.

Zach Frydenlund4208 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Swet Shop Boys Show Why They're as Hot as "Benny Lava" in New Music Video

India and Pakistan connect on this Ryan Hemsworth-produced cut.

edwinortiz4502 days ago
Music

Video: Weekend Money f/ Heems "Yellow"

Directed by Maya Margolina.

Lauren Nostro4670 days ago
Music

Premiere: Heems x Lushlife "Soup Boys" (Botany Remix)

A remix of the original Lushlife production.

Lauren Nostro4679 days ago
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Music

RiFF RAFF Shut Down NYC's Highline Ballroom Last Night

Check out some awesome photographs from the sold out concert.

edwinortiz4735 days ago
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Music

Video: Heems "Desi Shoegaze Taiko"

Literally just <em>Blade</em>.

Sam Weiss4893 days ago
Music

Video: Heems "Soup Boys"

Featuring President Obama and a green screen.

Andrew Martin4925 days ago

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