Latest Stories
Indian Food 101 and Sriracha Butter Chicken with Heems
Swet Shop Boy rapper Heems breaks down "Indian Food 101" for Sean Evans.
Heems and Awkwafina Have a Totally Uncensored Conversation on TAWK
Heems stops by TAWK for a very open discussion.
Interview: Heems Opens Up About Upcoming ‘Eat Pray Thug’ Fox TV Series
Check out our exclusive interview with the multi-talented Heems, and learn about his new show 'Eat Pray Thug’ that just got picked up by Fox.
PROMO: Dhani Jones Heads to NYC to Meet Up With Heems
Get to know the multifaceted, multitalented rapper Heems in the latest episode of 'Blend Out With Dhani Jones.’
Stream Nick Catchdubs' 'Smoke Machine' Album
Featuring Troy Ave, IAMSU!, Heems, and more.
Watch Heems' "Sometimes" Video Starring Eric Andre and Hannibal Buress
From Heems' 'Eat. Pray. Thug.' album.
Stream "Eat Pray Thug," the Debut Album From Heems
The Queens MC is back with his debut fell length album.
Listen to Heems' "Home" f/ Dev Hynes
The former Das Racist member teams up with Dev Hynes for a break-up tune.
Listen to Heems' "Sometimes"
He also announced that his new album is set to drop in March.
Premiere: Swet Shop Boys Show Why They're as Hot as "Benny Lava" in New Music Video
India and Pakistan connect on this Ryan Hemsworth-produced cut.
Vampire Weekend Releases a Remix of "Step" With Danny Brown, Heems, & Despot
2014 is off to a great start.
Premiere: Heems x Lushlife "Soup Boys" (Botany Remix)
A remix of the original Lushlife production.
RiFF RAFF Shut Down NYC's Highline Ballroom Last Night
Check out some awesome photographs from the sold out concert.
Check Out Michael Cera's Directorial Debut Short, "Brazzaville Teen-Ager" (Video)
It also stars Cera.
Video: Heems "Soup Boys"
Featuring President Obama and a green screen.