Heaven

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A luxury dumbbell, kettlebell, and weight with leather and metal finishes, featuring a stylish logo on a marble surface. Celine pilates
Style

Our Obsessions of the Week: Loewe’s First Brand Exhibit, Celine Pilates, Y/Project by Marc Jacobs

These are our favorite style releases of the week, and when, where, and how you can get them.

YJ Lee476 days ago
Katt Williams wearing a green jacket and cap, holding a microphone.
Pop Culture

Katt Williams Jokes Heaven Is 'Only Place' Where White People Are a Minority

The comedian is currently on his 2025 Heaven on Earth Tour.

Alex Ocho534 days ago
Nicki Minaj is pictured in a Marc Jacobs campaign
Style

Nicki Minaj Showcases New Heaven by Marc Jacobs Collection

Also featured in the new campaign from photographer Harley Weir is a recreation of a scene from the 1999 drama 'American Beauty' with Mena Suvari.

Trace William Cowen1597 days ago
police-siren
Life

Phoenix Mom Admits to Shooting Her 2-Year-Old and 6-Year-Old Kids, Said She Wanted Them to 'Go to Heaven’

A 24-year-old Phoenix, Arizona mother fatally shot her 2-year-old daughter and critically injured her 6-year-old son in an incident on Monday morning.

tara mahadevan1751 days ago
YG & Quavo
Music

YG and Quavo Hit the Pearly Gates in New "Slay" Video

Earlier this year, YG blessed fans with his third studio album, 'Stay Dangerous.'

Joe Price2767 days ago
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