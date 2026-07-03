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Latest Stories
Music
Rich the Kid Says He's Doing a Collab Album With Chris Brown
After rejoining Chris Brown as an opener on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour, Rich the Kid has promised the pair have a new collaborative album on the way.
Joe Price2919 days ago
Music
Clearing Up a Chris Brown Achievement That's Not True
People believe that every single song on Chris Brown's album 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' went platinum or gold, but that just isn't true.
tara mahadevan3100 days ago
Music
Chris Brown Releases His Massive 45-Song Album, 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon'
Chris Brown dropped his new 45-song project, 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon,' on Tuesday.
Chris Yuscavage3182 days ago