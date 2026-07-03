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Latest Stories
Life
Supreme Court Urged by Planned Parenthood, ACLU, and More to Block Texas’ New Abortion Law (UPDATE)
The “heartbeat bill”—which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in May—will prohibit most abortions at around the six-week mark, or the detection of a heartbeat.
Brenton Blanchet1781 days ago