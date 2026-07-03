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Pop Culture
‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ to Receive New Anime Production 31 Years Later
The new Gundam Conference unveiled a sweeping slate of projects tied to the franchise's 2029 milestone.
Trey Alston59 days ago