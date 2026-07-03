Latest Stories
Pineapple Bowls Wow Our Judges | Good Looking Out
#GoodLookingOut is back with a new season and new hosts - Natasha Martinez and Ray-J! Joining them on today’s episode is food industry expert Takela Corbitt. They assist two thriving small businesses with improving their popular Los Angeles food brands.
Ray-J Is Blown Away By Virtual Rapper | Good Looking Out
#GoodLookingOut is back with a new season and new hosts - Natasha Martinez and Ray-J! Joining them on today’s episode are music and technology experts DJ BlackOut and Erik Mendelson. Join them as they hear pitches from a coding school and a digital rap star. Which promising entrepreneur will wow our panel of judges?
Ray J and Jessica Rich School Two Up and Coming Designers | Good Looking Out
#GoodLookingOut is back with a new season and new hosts - Natasha Martinez and Ray-J! Joining them on the premiere episode is designer Jessica Rich to hear a pair of fashionable pitches. From faith-based apparel to comfortable sleepwear, who will win over the judges?
Simeon Panda and Massy Arias Are Blown Away with this Fitness Influencer's Pitch | Good Looking Out
Upcoming fitness influencer Gabriela Bandy gives what host Karen Civil says is the most impressive pitch in “Good Looking Out” history.
Ray J & Baron Davis Catch Heat From Two App Developers | Good Looking Out
Two overly confident app developers pitch their social networking idea to startup guru Everette Taylor, marketing exec Ray J, and serial investor and former NBA All-Star Baron Davis. Watch as host Karen Civil and her guest judges school the entrepreneurs on what they need to break out in the tech world.
This Sneaker Designer Customizes Yeezys, Air Jordans and More | Good Looking Out
A young female sneaker designer pitches her unique collection to industry star John Geiger and Youtube guru Shameless Maya, but the judges find her product less compelling than her story.
A Hungry Young Chef Cooks for Trap Kitchen and A Food Network Champ | Good Looking Out
An upcoming chef from Boston wants to unite people through creating cultured culinary experiences. But does he pull that off when he cooks for Compton duo Trap Kitchen and Food Network champion Chef Ameera? Afterward, our guests break down what it’s really like to cater for celebs and how they used Instagram marketing.
YG & Karen Civil Beef Over 15-Year-Old Rapper Suie | Good Looking Out
Fifteen-year-old rapper Suigeneris leaves host Karen Civil and the panel divided when he presents his trap sound to 4hunnid Entertainment rapper YG and Beats by Dre marketing alum Kristen Fraser. Does he win the judges over, or does he leave “Good Looking Out” empty-handed?
The Season One Cast Have Definitely Leveled Up | Good Looking Out
The stakes are higher than ever for Season 2 of “Good Looking Out,” where brave young entrepreneurs get to pitch their business plans to branding expert Karen Civil and her panel of celebrity guests. To help our new round of creatives prepare, we reconnect with our most memorable entrepreneurs from Season 1.
Karen Civil Returns to 'Good Looking Out' with All-Star Cast | Season 2 Trailer
Self-taught branding expert Karen Civil is back to host season 2 of Complex's hit series "Good Looking Out." In each episode, Karen and her special guest will offer up advice to young entrepreneurial designers, artists, musicians and more.
Casting Call: Complex Original Show 'Good Looking Out' Wants to Find the Next Big Entrepreneurs
Do you have what it takes to impress Karen Civil and our panel of celebrity judges with your creative business idea? Here's how to apply for Season 2, shooting this summer in Los Angeles.
Is This Streetwear Designer Ready to Join the Ranks of Virgil Abloh? | Good Looking Out
The Season 1 finale of 'Good Looking Out' is all about fashion, as host Karen Civil is joined by fashion expert Kahlana Barfield-Brown of InStyle Magazine and designer Duckie Confetiti, who has styled Teyana Taylor, the Kardashians, and more.
Find Out How These Chefs Are Using Hip-Hop to Change the World of Food | Good Looking Out
On this episode of 'Good Looking Out,' host Karen Civil welcomes hip-hop party caterers K.I.D.S. New York in to prove whether they have what it takes to make it in the food industry.
ASAP Rocky's Barber Says He Has a Secret to Men Looking Forever Young | Good Looking Out
On this episode of 'Good Looking Out,' host Karen Civil hears a pitch from a celebrity barber with a controversial yet potentially game-changing product for men trying to combat hair loss.