Going Left is a column that highlights exceptional work from indie hip-hop acts. This month, we feature Chris Patrick, Def Soulja, Mickey Diamond, & Nezi MomoduAndre Gee
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Going Left is a monthly column that highlights exceptional work from indie hip-hop acts. This month, we feature Elucid, Ankhlejohn, Santana Fox, Wrecking Crew.Andre Gee
Going Left is a column where we highlight indie rap artists you should know. This month, we highlight billy woods, Marlon Craft, Quelle Chris, and Supa BWE.Andre Gee
Going Left is a column where we highlight indie rappers you should know. This month, we speak with Fatboi Sharif, Lungs, Brainorchestra, Fly Anakin, & WiFiGawd.Andre Gee