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A fantasy cityscape of Silvermoon City in WoW Midnight with ornate buildings and autumnal trees, under a swirling sky with a giant eye and a beam of light.
Pop Culture

WoW Midnight Players Say Great Vault Loot Is Bugged as Blizzard Investigates

WoW Midnight players report repeated Great Vault loot drops as Blizzard investigates possible bug.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance115 days ago
Cyberpunk promo seen at the entrance to the video game store.
Pop Culture

'Cyberpunk 2077' Pulled From PlayStation Store and Refunds Offered After Reports of Issues

Sony has removed 'Cyberpunk 2077' from the PlayStation Store "until further notice," and will allow gamers to receive a full refund.

Jose Martinez2038 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077
Pop Culture

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Apologizes for Disappointing Console Performance and Glitches (UPDATE)

CD Projekt Red's much-anticipated 'Cyberpunk 2077' is finally here, and perhaps unsurprisingly the game has come in incredibly hot with plenty of glitches. 

Joe Price2045 days ago
Christian McCaffrey
Sports

Christian McCaffrey Delivers A+ Response to 'Madden' Character Mix-Up

The Panthers All-Pro has got jokes.

Gavin Evans2517 days ago
facetime bug
Life

Apple Disables Group FaceTime After Discovery of Privacy Bug

A bug that allows you to hear audio from another person's phone has been found.

Abel Shifferaw2727 days ago
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bug
Life

Instagram's Global Outage Was Reportedly Caused by a 'Bug'

The popular social media platform was temporarily down Friday, sending thousands of users to vent their frustrations on Twitter.

Joshua Espinoza2925 days ago
Mark Zuckerber Facebook Page
Life

Facebook Briefly Killed Off Some of Its Users Today

A Facebook bug incorrectly flagged people's profiles with a message saying the user was dead.

Joshua Espinoza3535 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

This 'Madden' Glitch of a Pick Six Interception Is Absolutely Mind-Boggling

This pick six interception glitch in 'Madden' defies explanation.

Jose Martinez3588 days ago
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Sports

Check Out All of the Crazy Glitches in 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5'

Check Out All of the Crazy Glitches in "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5"

Brett Pollakoff3943 days ago
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Pop Culture

Facebook Goes Down Again, Marking the Third Major Outage in Three Weeks

Facebook is describing the third incident as a "major outage," though no additional details have been released.

Trace William Cowen3945 days ago
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Pop Culture

Apple Watch Burns Woman, Apple Tells Her She's 'Wearing it Wrong'

The watch overheated and burned her wrist when exposed to sunlight.

Claire Landsbaum3968 days ago
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