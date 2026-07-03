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Glitches ain't nothing but woes and kicks.Larry Hester
Thank you for missing these game testers. You keep us coming back for more!Michael Rougeau
Pop Culture
Proof That A Skynet Takeover Is Still A Ways Off: 25 Instances Of Terrible Video Game A.I.
Maybe Skynet's world domination isn't so soon. Not when video game AI can't stop running into walls.richk5
Thousands of hungry customers took advantage of a DoorDash glitch on Thursday, which allowed them to make free orders without verifying payment.Brad Callas