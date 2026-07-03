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Sports
Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson Refutes Report That She Wouldn’t Trade Anthony Davis to Lakers
Anthony Davis has frequently made it evident that he's ready to move on from the New Orleans Pelicans.
Joe Price2618 days ago