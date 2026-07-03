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Latest Stories

Black History Month 2021
Life

‘This Is Our Moment to Be Ahead of the Curve’: What Esports Could Mean for HBCUs

With the esports industry ballooning into a multi-billion dollar industry, this Black History Month finds us sharing how HBCUs are leading the way for success.

Ural Garrett1991 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ten Minutes of "Remember Me" Gameplay Footage Wants to See You Move It

Memory hunting looks a lot like parkour, but you know, with more helicopter gunships.

Hanuman Welch5060 days ago
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Pop Culture

Activisions Shows Off Its "Black Ops 2" Multiplayer Accolades

A lot of people had nice things to say about &amp;quot;Black Ops 2&amp;quot; after Gamescom.

Michael Rougeau5061 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Assassin's Creed 3"'s Realistic Ships Have Some Very Interesting Cannonballs

But it wouldn't be "Assassin's Creed" without some gadgets.

Michael Rougeau5071 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Watch 10 Minutes of "DmC" Gameplay Footage

Team Capcom wants you to get excited about the end of days.

Hanuman Welch5071 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Raven" Lets You Play Detective In The Swinging '60s

I wish I could grow mutton chops like these fools.

Hanuman Welch5072 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jake and Sherry Have a Heart-to-Heart in New "Resident Evil 6" Footage

Oh, and there's a massive shoot-out, too.

Michael Rougeau5073 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Crysis 3" Goes All Behind Your Back In This New Hunter Mode Trailer

Wait, did you guys hear that? Oh, wait it was only the sound of an arrow piercing my carotid artery.

Hanuman Welch5079 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

New "Spy Hunter" Trailer Make Me Wanna Oil Slick My Way to Freedom

Land, sea, and air get the business end of your nostalgia engine.

Hanuman Welch5079 days ago
Pop Culture

"Dead Space 3" Adds Weapon Crafting To Gameplay

Of course, I want to staple a battery core that super-charges my bullets. Why would you even ask that?

Hanuman Welch5080 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Sonic & All-Stars Racing: Transformed" Releases New Gamescom Trailer

Holy crap! Did I just see the dwarf from "Golden Axe" in there?

Hanuman Welch5081 days ago
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Pop Culture

Behold the Mighty Bladewolf in New "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" Screens

More treasures straight out of Gamescom.

Michael Rougeau5082 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Fable: The Journey" Development Diary Shows Off Kinect Exclusive

Kinect exclusive? Ok, I'm interested, Microsoft. You may proceed.

Hanuman Welch5082 days ago
Pop Culture

"Castle Crashers" Storms The Gates Of PC Users

The wildly popular Xbox Arcade game catapults its way to desktop fans.

Hanuman Welch5082 days ago
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Pop Culture

Emperor Sized Inflatable Sackboy Seen At Gamescom

All hail your new leader. Kneel and your village may be spared

Hanuman Welch5082 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marvel's "Avengers: Battle For Earth" Trailer Allows Full-On Skrull Beat Down.

I know you hate Skrulls as much as I do, so let's get these bastards off our planet.

Hanuman Welch5082 days ago
Pop Culture

"Far Cry 3" Gamescom Video Shows an Open World to Rival "Far Cry 2"'s

We're happy to learn "Far Cry 3" will have a wide open world.

Michael Rougeau5083 days ago
Pop Culture

New "Star Wars 1313" Footage Is All Kinds of Rad

New-ish trailer has us all hitting the replay button

Hanuman Welch5083 days ago

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