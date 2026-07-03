Latest Stories
‘This Is Our Moment to Be Ahead of the Curve’: What Esports Could Mean for HBCUs
With the esports industry ballooning into a multi-billion dollar industry, this Black History Month finds us sharing how HBCUs are leading the way for success.
Ten Minutes of "Remember Me" Gameplay Footage Wants to See You Move It
Memory hunting looks a lot like parkour, but you know, with more helicopter gunships.
Activisions Shows Off Its "Black Ops 2" Multiplayer Accolades
A lot of people had nice things to say about &quot;Black Ops 2&quot; after Gamescom.
"Assassin's Creed 3"'s Realistic Ships Have Some Very Interesting Cannonballs
But it wouldn't be "Assassin's Creed" without some gadgets.
Watch 10 Minutes of "DmC" Gameplay Footage
Team Capcom wants you to get excited about the end of days.
"The Raven" Lets You Play Detective In The Swinging '60s
I wish I could grow mutton chops like these fools.
Jake and Sherry Have a Heart-to-Heart in New "Resident Evil 6" Footage
Oh, and there's a massive shoot-out, too.
"Crysis 3" Goes All Behind Your Back In This New Hunter Mode Trailer
Wait, did you guys hear that? Oh, wait it was only the sound of an arrow piercing my carotid artery.
New "Spy Hunter" Trailer Make Me Wanna Oil Slick My Way to Freedom
Land, sea, and air get the business end of your nostalgia engine.
"Dead Space 3" Adds Weapon Crafting To Gameplay
Of course, I want to staple a battery core that super-charges my bullets. Why would you even ask that?
"Sonic & All-Stars Racing: Transformed" Releases New Gamescom Trailer
Holy crap! Did I just see the dwarf from "Golden Axe" in there?
Behold the Mighty Bladewolf in New "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" Screens
More treasures straight out of Gamescom.
"Fable: The Journey" Development Diary Shows Off Kinect Exclusive
Kinect exclusive? Ok, I'm interested, Microsoft. You may proceed.
"Castle Crashers" Storms The Gates Of PC Users
The wildly popular Xbox Arcade game catapults its way to desktop fans.
Emperor Sized Inflatable Sackboy Seen At Gamescom
All hail your new leader. Kneel and your village may be spared
Marvel's "Avengers: Battle For Earth" Trailer Allows Full-On Skrull Beat Down.
I know you hate Skrulls as much as I do, so let's get these bastards off our planet.
"Far Cry 3" Gamescom Video Shows an Open World to Rival "Far Cry 2"'s
We're happy to learn "Far Cry 3" will have a wide open world.
New "Star Wars 1313" Footage Is All Kinds of Rad
New-ish trailer has us all hitting the replay button