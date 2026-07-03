Futuristic

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Music

Grimes Breaks Down Meaning Behind Name of Her and Elon Musk’s Baby X Æ A-12

From SR-71 to a classic Burial track, there's a lot tucked into this baby's name.

Trace William Cowen2263 days ago
mosh
Music

Futuristic 'Micrashell' Suit Aims to Make Concerts Safe During a Pandemic

The fit to end all fits keeps you safe while still allowing for drinking, vaping, phone-charging, and f*cking.

Trace William Cowen2264 days ago
akon
Music

Akon Shares More Details on Akon City Plans: 'We Want All the Latest in Future Technologies'

Soon, Akon said, he'll share a 3D rendering of the city's layout.

Trace William Cowen2346 days ago

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