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Latest Stories

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from Los Angeles
Life

Frontier and Spirit Are Merging, and People Are Letting Jokes Fly About the Low-Fare Airlines

Both of the low-fare airline boards approved the deal over the weekend and Frontier Airlines now has a 51.5 percent controlling stake in the airline.

Brenton Blanchet1621 days ago

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