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Latest Stories
Life
Woman Threatens to Pee in Plane Aisle, Pulls Down Pants After Flight Attendant Denies Access to Bathroom
It was fight or flight for this passenger.
Jaelani Turner-Williams968 days ago
Life
Frontier and Spirit Are Merging, and People Are Letting Jokes Fly About the Low-Fare Airlines
Both of the low-fare airline boards approved the deal over the weekend and Frontier Airlines now has a 51.5 percent controlling stake in the airline.
Brenton Blanchet1621 days ago