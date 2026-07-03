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Pop Culture
Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79
Actor Fred Ward passed away at the age of 79. He was best known for his role in 'Tremors' with Kevin Bacon, and won a Golden Globe for 'Short Cuts.'
tara mahadevan1526 days ago