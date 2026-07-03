Frankfurt Motor Show

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Latest Stories

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30 Awesome Car Debuts From the 2013 Frankfurt Motor Show

Everywhere you looked, there was a new car.

Tony Markovich4692 days ago
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Gallery: BMW's 94 MPG Super GT is Finally in Production Spec

4.4 seconds to 62 mph, 94 mpg, and a scary price tag.

Stirling Matheson4693 days ago
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The Newly Debuted Porsche 918 Spyder Is Already a Record-Breaker at Nürburgring (Video)

That's how you kick off the Frankfurt Motor Show.

andrewlasane4693 days ago
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The Brabus B63S 700 6x6 Is Testosterone on Wheels

This makes us want to grunt and chug beer.

andrewlasane4694 days ago
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Audi's Latest Concept is a Mid-Engined Diesel R8 Off-Roader

The new Quattro should have been more like this.

Stirling Matheson4694 days ago
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Check Out These Leaked Photos of the BMW i8

This is what a combined 362HP hybrid looks like.

andrewlasane4698 days ago
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The Lexus LF-NX Concept Is the LeBron XI of SUVs

Trying just a bit too hard.

Tony Markovich4699 days ago
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Audi Released Amazing Sketches of the New Quattro Supercar

This is going to be a seriously bad-ass car.

Stirling Matheson4720 days ago
Sports

Audi's Sport Quattro Concept May Finally Go to Production with Over 650 Horsepower

Yeah, it's rising from the dead as a beastly supercar.

Stirling Matheson4777 days ago
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Porsche Announces 50th Anniversary 911

She's aged quite well

ianservantes4791 days ago
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The Maybach 57 S Edition 125

Maybach debuts the 57 S Edition 125 at Frankfurt Auto Show.

Nate Santos5417 days ago
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Mercedes F125! Concept Leaks Before Debut

Why didn't "F125" cut it?

Stirling Matheson5422 days ago
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Special Edition Lamborghini Gallardo Debuting At Frankfurt Auto Show

Lamborghini set to unveil a special edition of the Gallardo in Frankfurt.

Nate Santos5423 days ago

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