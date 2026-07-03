Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Francis Ngannou lead a list of the best one-strike KO/TKOs of all time.Stephanie Cuepo Wobby
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From early legends like Royce Gracie to double champs such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, here are the GOATs of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.R.M. Schneiderman
Before he returns to the octagon this weekend, we caught up with Francis Ngannou to talk about his future in UFC and why the world of boxing is so appealing.Mike DeStefano
In August of 2013, we took a look at EDM's obsession with cats. Part of that was a string of songs and overall feline fun that pervades much of EDM. Tkhrisd