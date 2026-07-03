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424 x adidas x Arsenal F.C.
Style

Guillermo Andrade Talks Inspiration Behind New 424 x Adidas Campaign Video

The 424 founder says the visual, directed by his brother Diego Benjamin Andrade, was inspired by his childhood home in Marin County, California.

Joshua Espinoza1945 days ago
Guillermo Andrade X Complex SHOP Celebrate 10 Years of 424 with an Archival REWORKED Capsule
Style

424 Connects With Complex on Archival Reworked Capsule

The limited edition five-piece range celebrates the brand's 10-year history by reimagining some of its most coveted designs.

Joshua Espinoza2060 days ago
Guillermo Andrade x Diego Andrade film
Style

424's Guillermo Andrade Provides Glimpse of His New Work-Life Amid Pandemic

This new film—directed by Guillermo's brother, Diego Andrade—shows how the creative director completed 424's latest collection under the COVID-19 lockdown.

Joshua Espinoza2093 days ago

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