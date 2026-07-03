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Latest Stories
Music
Fire Conversation: Logic Talks "Under Pressure," Reading Online Comments, and the Advice J. Cole Gave Him
With his debut album in stores this week, Logic talks about his love for Tarantino flicks and the pressures of his life.
Insanul Ahmed4289 days ago