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Latest Stories
Music
Figure Flows Opens Up About His Personal Struggles On "Thinking Out Loud"
Delving deep into his innermost thoughts, memories and feelings as he breaks down his own journey regarding mental health.
Aaron Bishop2798 days ago
Music
Premiere: Figure Flows And Dun D Unveil Summer-Ready "Anything"
A different setting to what we're typically used to, but it more than works.
Aaron Bishop2970 days ago
Music
Figure Flows' "Letter To My Daughter" Is Exactly The Type Of Realness UK Rap Music Needs
Exactly the kind of realness we want to see more of in the scene.
Aaron Bishop3022 days ago