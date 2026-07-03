FEATHER PENDANTS

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Latest Stories

feather pendants pre fw22 article lead
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Feather Pendants Debuts Illusive Pre-Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Trailblazing jewellery brand Feather Pendants has just dropped its Pre-FW22 collection offering tasteful line-up of precious jewels as unconventional designs. 

Sanj Patel1370 days ago
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Feather Pendants Explores the Intergalatic Realm for Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Continuing its passion for all things unconventional, conceptual and contemporary jewellery label Feather Pendants returns with a new selection of iced out gems

Sanj Patel1524 days ago

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