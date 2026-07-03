Zayn releases new Sunglass Hut and Arnette collection featuring eyewear inspired by his music, love for vintage cars, and more. Shop the eyewear here.Isis Briones
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For Anderson, a longtime fan of Persol styles, it was important to make this pairing a truly special one. "They are a design classic," he said.Trace William Cowen
The range, which was heavily inspired by the singer's 2020 'Papi Juancho' album, delivers a range of bold sunglasses and optical lenses available now.Joshua Espinoza
The rollout for the new eyewear collection also includes a virtual try-on option and a new AR filter that's available on Off-White's Instagram page.Trace William Cowen