Latest Stories
Is $720 Too Much for Nike's Auto-Lacing Sneakers?
Nike's chartering new territories with the HyperAdapt 1.0, but is it too expensive?
Diplo Joins 2 Chainz to Check Out $48,000 Diamond-Covered Sunglasses
2 Chainz hooks up with Diplo for latest installment of 'Most Expensive Shit.'
WTF? A Baby's Onesie Just Sold for Over $46,000 on eBay
Most ridiculous purchase ever?
Even 2 Chainz Is Blown Away by These $2 Million Diamond-Encrusted Shoes
2 Chainz checks out diamond-encrusted shoes as part of "Most Expensive Shit" series.
Affordable Brands That Will Make You Look Rich
Ballin on a budget never looked so good.
Jon Buscemi Made a $2,100 Sneaker With Swarovski Crystals
Buscemi's sneakers are already only for the spendiest among us. Now there's a $2,100 pair.
A New Report Says Ebola Is the Cause of Decreasing Sales at Luxury Retailers
A new report from Barclays talks about the possible impact of the Ebola crisis on the luxury goods industry.
2 Chainz Tries on An Insanely Expensive $25,000 Hat
2 Chainz tries on the world's most expensive hat and learns the finer points of hat making in this video.
This Unknown Brand Sells $4.5K Luxury Sneakers
This unknown sneaker brand uses crazy materials to make sneakers that retail for $4.5k.
Bow Down: This Indian Businessman Just Flexed On the World With a Gold Shirt That Costs $200K and Weighs 10 Pounds
An Indian businessman dropped over $200K on a gold shirt as a birthday present to himself.