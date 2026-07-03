Ewen Spencer

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Music

Ewen Spencer’s ‘8 Bar: The Evolution Of Grime’ Doc Is An Essential Watch

Released as part of the BBC’s <i>Storyville</i> series, it features contributions from DJ Target, Lethal Bizzle, Jon E Cash, Geeneus, Dizzee Rascal, Chantelle Fiddy, and many more.

James Keith1054 days ago
Style

Ewen Spencer Is Giving a Talk at the Boxfresh Exhibition 89:14 – A Street Style Journey

He's documented youth movements for years, and could teach anyone aspiring to do the same, a lot.

Megan Munro4243 days ago
Music

Interview: Ewen Spencer Talks Grime's 'Open Mic'

We speak to the director behind Channel 4's new grime documentary, 'Music Nation: Open Mic'.

James Keith4273 days ago

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