Everything We Know

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Kanye West
Music

Everything We Know About Kanye West’s New Album ‘Jesus Is King’

Kanye West’s new album ‘Jesus Is King’ is on the way. Complex attended two of the listening sessions and heard the album early. Here's everything we know.

Jordan Rose2467 days ago
Rihanna
Music

Everything We Know About Rihanna’s New Album

Rihanna's reggae-inspired 9th studio album is on the way. From a 2019 release date to guest features, here’s everything you need to know.

Brad Callas2468 days ago
Everything we know about Playboi Carti's new album 'Whole Lotta Red'
Music

Everything We Know About Playboi Carti's New Album 'Whole Lotta Red'

Playboi Carti's highly-anticipated new album 'Whole Lotta Red' is coming soon. Here's everything we know about the project.

Brad Callas2516 days ago
Young Thug new album
Music

Everything We Know About Young Thug's Next Solo Album

Young Thug has been hinting that his next solo album 'So Much Fun' is on its way. Here's everything we know about the project.

Brad Callas2538 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App