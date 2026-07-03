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MixedByAli Talks Kendrick's New Sound and Plans for His Audio EngineEar Program
MixedByAli gives Natasha a tour of his newly renovated studio, formerly owned by Death Row Records. Ali discusses his audio engineer program EngineEars, breaks down the layout of his new digs, plus gives some insight on what we should expect from the new Kendrick, SZA, and Baby Keem projects he's been working on.
TDE's MixedByAli Talks Kendrick's New Sound and Plans for His Audio EngineEar Program
MixedByAli gives Natasha a tour of his newly renovated studio, formerly owned by Death Row Records. Ali discusses his audio engineer program EngineEars, breaks down the layout of his new digs, plus gives some insight on what we should expect from the new Kendrick, SZA, and Baby Keem projects he's been working on.