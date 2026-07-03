Ellie Herring

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Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.
khrisd

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Music

Listen to Normaling's "Low Drop (Ellie Herring Remix)" f/ Rye Rye & TT The Artist

Ellie Herring gives Normaling's bangin' "Low Drop" some slower, sturdier vibes with her seductive remix.

Khal4148 days ago
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Music

denitia and sene - "side fx (Ellie Herring Remix)"

Last week, I looked at a handful of artists that seem to be on the come-up, angling for a stellar 2015. I had to include Ellie Herring, primarily beca

khrisd4262 days ago
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Music

Download the "shh#ffb6c1" Compilation From Ryan Hemsworth's Secret Songs

After releasing his lead single "Snow In Newark" from his forthcoming artist album for Last Gang / Secret Songs, Canadian producer Ryan Hemsworth rele

marcuskdowling4316 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Ellie Herring - "Cool It"

I'm not going to puff out my chest and say "bow to my influencery," but I was certain that after we posted about Ellie Herring last month, she'd be ge

khrisd4414 days ago
ellie herring dynasty no duh version
Music

Ellie Herring - "Dynasty (No Duh Version)"

Gotta love when random bangers hit your world. Truth be told, I was totally unaware of Lexington, Kentucky's Ellie Herring. She dropped an EP back in

khrisd4458 days ago
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