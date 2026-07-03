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Here at DAD, we're thankful for a number of things: androids continuing to check out the site for the best in electronic music, the DJs and producerskhrisd
When you write for an EDM/electronic music website, it's hard to escape the press emails that herald every producer as the next big thing; truth be tokhrisd
Everything from Levi's sherpa trucker jackets to Gore-Tex Oakley shells will be discounted during Amazon's Black Friday sales.Lei Takanashi
Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.khrisd