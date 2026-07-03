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Pop Culture
El Diablo's Creator Was Able to Buy a House Thanks to 'Suicide Squad' Appearance
El Diablo's appearance in 'Suicide Squad' will forever change one man's life. Jai Nitz, who co-created the version of the character who appeared in the film says he was able to buy a house thanks to the movie.
Victoria L. Johnson2891 days ago