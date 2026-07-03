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Southbound: 15 Canadian Artists Showcasing At SXSW

SXSW is still the place to see and be seen if you’re an aspiring buzz band.

Aaron Zorgel3776 days ago
NXNE
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NXNE Best Bets: June 18th (Bizzarh, Vince Staples, Sean Leon, and Cellphone)

Making your NXNE schedule just got easier.

Aaron Zorgel4048 days ago
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Music

DAD Mix 126: Ekali

What do Sinjin Hawke, DJ Slow, Evian Christ, Flying Lotus, Flava D, and Jackmaster all have in common? They’ve all been participants in the prestigi

jakel4232 days ago
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Music

Half A Dozen Free Downloads From aywy

Like we really needed more proof that Australia was killing it jeezus. Frequent collaborator with the likes of Ekali and Sh?m, aywy (pronounced "A.Y."

brenttactic4321 days ago
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Music

Tinashe - "Days In The West (Drake Cover) (Ekali Remix)"

Cuffing season might be over, but sensuality is never out of style. RCA Records' Tinashe has that sensuality in spades. Ekali tapped into that sensu

jakel4431 days ago
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Dpat - "Bloom (Ekali Edit)"

When you're making an edit of an already standout tune, you better come correct. Ekali did that with his edit of Dpat's Soulection-released cut "Bloom

jakel4457 days ago

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