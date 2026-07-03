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Southbound: 15 Canadian Artists Showcasing At SXSW
SXSW is still the place to see and be seen if you’re an aspiring buzz band.
NXNE Best Bets: June 18th (Bizzarh, Vince Staples, Sean Leon, and Cellphone)
Making your NXNE schedule just got easier.
DAD Mix 126: Ekali
What do Sinjin Hawke, DJ Slow, Evian Christ, Flying Lotus, Flava D, and Jackmaster all have in common? They’ve all been participants in the prestigi
Half A Dozen Free Downloads From aywy
Like we really needed more proof that Australia was killing it jeezus. Frequent collaborator with the likes of Ekali and Sh?m, aywy (pronounced "A.Y."
Tinashe - "Days In The West (Drake Cover) (Ekali Remix)"
Cuffing season might be over, but sensuality is never out of style. RCA Records' Tinashe has that sensuality in spades. Ekali tapped into that sensu
Dpat - "Bloom (Ekali Edit)"
When you're making an edit of an already standout tune, you better come correct. Ekali did that with his edit of Dpat's Soulection-released cut "Bloom