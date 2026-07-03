Edsik

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Latest Stories

Logan (credit: Effi Brooks)
Music

Premiere: French Producer Edsik Calls On Logan For Grimey Thumper “Madsik”

Edsik’s been championing grime for at least a decade now via his own music and his label Alouette Records, along with a whole spread of international sounds.

James Keith1223 days ago

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