Edge Of Tomorrow

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Latest Stories

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Emily Blunt on Tom Cruise Jokingly Telling Her ‘Stop Being Such a P***y’ During Intense ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Shoot

Emily Blunt later noted that she and her 'Edge of Tomorrow' collaborator Tom Cruise still laugh about the hilarious moment in question to this day.

Trace William Cowen1314 days ago

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