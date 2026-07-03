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Tiggs Da Author 'Morefire II'
Music

Tiggs Da Author Drops New Project ‘MOREFIRE II’ f/ Wretch 32, Rimzee, Blade Brown & More 

After the one-two punch of “OCD Riddim” parts one and two, Tiggs Da Author hasn’t wasted a moment in getting his new project out into the world.

James Keith1324 days ago

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