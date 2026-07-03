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Sports
Manchester United Legends Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole Are Bringing Soccer Culture to America
The famed Man U duo were in New York to talk winning the treble, the future of American soccer, and why they get along so well.
Matt Welty3720 days ago