Duckwrth

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Latest Stories

Tayla Parx
Music

Tayla Parx Shares New Album 'We Need to Talk' f/ Joey Badass, Cautious Clay, and DUCKWRTH

Tayla Parx, who has worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Khalid, and Jennifer Lopez, showcases her talents on 'We Need to Talk.'

Joe Price2661 days ago
janelle monae
Music

Afropunk Reveals Lineups for Brooklyn and Atlanta Festivals

Here are the 2018 Afropunk Brooklyn and Atlanta lineups.

Victoria L. Johnson3035 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Watch Duckwrth x The Kickdrums' "Indica La Roux" Video f/ Miloh Smith

Nowhere is the brainchild of Brooklyn based producer and band The Kickdrums and rapper Duckwrth.

Lauren Nostro4107 days ago

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