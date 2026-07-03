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Are more Travis Scott Nikes coming? Can New Balance keep its momentum? What's the fate of the Nike Dunk? These are the biggest sneaker stories to watch.Brendan Dunne
Nike, Adidas, Jordan Brand? Who's going to sign Drake? Only the Canadian rapper knows which brand is going to sign him and he's pulling all the strings right now.Matt Welty
Drake has his own Air Jordan sneakers, but we talked to the guy who sells him the pairs that he can't get directly from Jordan Brand.Matt Welty
Drake and Jordan Brand are set to release an Air Jordan XII next weekend for All-Star Weekend, but has the collaboration lost its impact?Matt Welty