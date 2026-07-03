Drake Air Jordans

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Air Jordan 1 1985 OG
Sneakers

Stadium Goods and Christie's Are Auctioning Tons of Rare Air Jordans

Stadium Goods and Christie's are teaming up for an 'Original Air' auction of rare Air Jordan collaboration, original, player exclusive, and sample sneakers.

Riley Jones1872 days ago
Kevin Hart previews his new Nike sneaker.
Sneakers

Kevin Hart Says Drake's Sneakers Stink

In a new video interview with Complex News, Kevin Hart talks about his new Nike Free Train Virtue 'Hustle Hart' pack and says Drake's OVO Jordans stink.

Mike DeStefano3298 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

How Drake Survived Wearing the Worst Custom Jordans

Drake once wore a pair of custom Air Jordan Vs that got him roasted on the Internet. This is how he got over.

Matt Welty3578 days ago
The Weekly Drop: adidas x Pharrell Human NMD Australian Release Info
Sneakers

The Weekly Drop: Your Guide to Australian Sneaker Release Dates, October 1

Drake and Pharrell go head to head with duelling sneaker drops.

Complex Australia3580 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Drake's "OVO" Air Jordan 12s Are Finally Releasing

Drake's "OVO" Air Jordan 12 Retro finally has a confirmed release date.

Brandon Richard3583 days ago
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Matthew Senna Gold Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

Meet the Artist Who Makes Air Jordan Sculptures for Drake and Usher

Matthew Senna makes sculptures out of sneakers, and he has an exhibit today in Los Angeles.

Matt Welty3598 days ago
Sneakers

The 10 Most Anticipated Sneaker Releases This Summer

From retro Js to the next wave of adidas Ultra Boosts and Kendrick Lamar’s latest Reebok collaboration.

Riley Jones3678 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Drake's "OVO" Jordan 12s Expected to Release Next Month

These collab Jordans were spotted over the weekend.

Brandon Richard3687 days ago
Drake Wore His "Views" Air Jordans and More On SNL Last Night
Sneakers

Drake Wore His "Views" Air Jordans and More On SNL Last Night

Drizzy pulls double-duty in exclusive sneakers.

Brandon Richard3716 days ago

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