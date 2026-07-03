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Pop Culture
ViacomCBS Announces Revivals and Reboots Headed to Paramount+
The new streaming service will deliver a 'Frasier' revival, two 'Star Trek' spinoffs, a live-action version of 'Dora the Explorer,' and much more.
Joshua Espinoza1970 days ago