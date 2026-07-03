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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
New Musical 'Dixon Road' Is a Somali-Canadian Kid's Love Letter to Her Community
Toronto's Fatuma Adar speaks about the inspiration and process behind her debut musical 'Dixon Road,' a semi-autobiographical ode to the Somali diaspora.
Yasmin Duale1495 days ago