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PREMIERE: Chan Dizzy - "Calling All Girls (Deejay Theory Remix)"
Dutty Artz, one our favorite labels on the worldy tip with electronic music, has linked up with us here at DAD today for a premiere off their upcoming
PREMIERE: Herve x Zebra Katz - "Tear The House Up (Deejay Theory Remix)"
Now here's some crazy hot fire for you to spice up your Tuesday. The good Bay Area homey Deejay Theory drops a bomb here by debuting his latest remix
Deejay Theory x Hedspin - "The Jump Off 2014"
Damn is this ever a DJ tool if I saw one! Deejay Theory outta San Francisco and Hedspin from Vancouver come together to flip Lil Kim's classic track into a twerk music banger. I often have said that all these "twerked" versions of popular songs are played out but then every now and then comes one like this that reignites my faith in straightforward, party rocking DJ tools. These two West Coast bass music masters have killed this one.
Peligrosa's Final Weekend During SXSW 2014 was a Full Blown Movie
We built the SXSW 2014 events we did with Peligrosa and Karmaloop up as kind of a big deal. But I don't think anything could've prepared us for what
Brother In Arms - "All This Love"
So our SXSW event series with Peligrosa and Karmaloop kicks off tomorrow night already. Doesn't seem like it's time already but things like this tend
Download David Heartbreak's "The Love Movement" Compilation
Just in time for Valentine's Day, ever emotive heavy bass wizard David Heartbreak has released The Love Movement, a new compilation of 11 free tracks