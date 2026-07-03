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Here's what 2 Chainz, Abra, Lil Wayne, and more couldn't stop playing this year.Lauren Nostro
Music
Kodak Black Asks Jackboy for a Hug After Tweeting About Late WizDaWizard: ‘Let’s Use This as a Wakeup Call’
Kodak took to Twitter to reach out to the Sniper Gang signee, who he has previously feuded with, after reflecting on the death of affiliate WizDaWizard.Brenton Blanchet
Kodak Black and former frequent collaborator Jackboy have been at each other for a minute, but now Kodak is bringing Youngboy Never Broke Again into it, too.Joe Price
The best new music this week includes songs from Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, and more.Jessica Mckinney