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Latest Stories
Music
How David Gross Is Helping Black People Invest in Their Own Communities
Nipsey Hussle’s longtime business partner David Gross gives investment advice and speaks about the history and future of his Own Our Own initiative.
Andre Gee1754 days ago
Music
How Nipsey Hussle’s Vision Is Being Executed By Our Opportunity Investment Initiative
Nipsey Hussle's business partner David Gross tells Complex how Our Opportunity investment initiative is carrying out Nip's vision.
Jessica Mckinney2368 days ago