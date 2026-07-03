Latest Stories
Zohran Mamdani Still Earns Royalties From His Short-Lived Rap Career
The New York City mayor started rapping in high school, and he apparently still makes a few bucks from his skills on the mic.
Indian Food 101 and Sriracha Butter Chicken with Heems
Swet Shop Boy rapper Heems breaks down "Indian Food 101" for Sean Evans.
Heems and Awkwafina Have a Totally Uncensored Conversation on TAWK
Heems stops by TAWK for a very open discussion.
Interview: Heems Opens Up About Upcoming ‘Eat Pray Thug’ Fox TV Series
Check out our exclusive interview with the multi-talented Heems, and learn about his new show 'Eat Pray Thug’ that just got picked up by Fox.
DVS Drops The Knowledge They Don't Want You To Know On New Album 'DVTV'
DVS released his first full length project since 2012, 'DVTV,' and it is a wild ride in the underground.
Stream "Eat Pray Thug," the Debut Album From Heems
The Queens MC is back with his debut fell length album.
Listen to Heems' "Home" f/ Dev Hynes
The former Das Racist member teams up with Dev Hynes for a break-up tune.
Music Links of The Day
10 great Das Racist songs, Trinidad James explains "All Gold Everything," and 10 UGK songs everyone should know.
Das Racist Hypeman Dapwell Details the Group's Break-Up
Apparently there were once plans for a second LP and farewell tour.
Das Racist Break Up
Kool A.D. confirmed on Twitter that the trio are going their separate ways.
Mixtape: Heems "Wild Water Kingdom"
Listen to the Das Racist member's sophomore solo tape.
Listen: Heems "Soup Boys (Pretty Drones)"
The Das Racist member drops a track after postponing <em>Wild Water Kingdom</em>.
Video: Das Racist "Girl"
The BK crew drops a visual dedicated to a love interest.
Listen: The Coup f/ Das Racist & Killer Mike "WAVIP"
The Coup teams up with hip-hop's underground acts for a funky single.
Das Racist Announce North American Tour
Heems, Kool A.D. and Dapwell hit the road again next month.
Listen: Heems "Killing Time"
From the forthcoming <em>Wild Water Kingdom</em> mixtape.
Heems Of Das Racist Comments On Sikh Temple Shooting
EgoTrip compiled Heems' personal tweets moments after the tragedy.
Listen: Beautiful Lou f/ Heems "Running Thru The Jungle"
One half of Das Racist teams up with a rising producer.