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Latest Stories

Zohran Mamdani.
Music

Zohran Mamdani Still Earns Royalties From His Short-Lived Rap Career

The New York City mayor started rapping in high school, and he apparently still makes a few bucks from his skills on the mic.

tara mahadevan91 days ago
SITW HEEMS THUMB 2
Pop Culture

Indian Food 101 and Sriracha Butter Chicken with Heems

Swet Shop Boy rapper Heems breaks down "Indian Food 101" for Sean Evans.

First We Feast3245 days ago
heemstawkgo90
Music

Heems and Awkwafina Have a Totally Uncensored Conversation on TAWK

Heems stops by TAWK for a very open discussion.

Lauren Martin3413 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Heems Opens Up About Upcoming ‘Eat Pray Thug’ Fox TV Series

Check out our exclusive interview with the multi-talented Heems, and learn about his new show 'Eat Pray Thug’ that just got picked up by Fox.

Justin Davis3869 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

DVS Drops The Knowledge They Don't Want You To Know On New Album 'DVTV'

DVS released his first full length project since 2012, 'DVTV,' and it is a wild ride in the underground.

James Elliott4097 days ago
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Music

Stream "Eat Pray Thug," the Debut Album From Heems

The Queens MC is back with his debut fell length album.

James Keith4155 days ago
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Music

Listen to Heems' "Home" f/ Dev Hynes

The former Das Racist member teams up with Dev Hynes for a break-up tune.

Eric Diep4166 days ago
Music

Music Links of The Day

10 great Das Racist songs, Trinidad James explains "All Gold Everything," and 10 UGK songs everyone should know.

Daniel Isenberg4973 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Das Racist Hypeman Dapwell Details the Group's Break-Up

Apparently there were once plans for a second LP and farewell tour.

Sam Weiss4975 days ago
Music

Das Racist Break Up

Kool A.D. confirmed on Twitter that the trio are going their separate ways.

Eric Diep4975 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Heems "Wild Water Kingdom"

Listen to the Das Racist member's sophomore solo tape.

Sam Weiss4994 days ago
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Music

Listen: Heems "Soup Boys (Pretty Drones)"

The Das Racist member drops a track after postponing <em>Wild Water Kingdom</em>.

Sam Weiss5007 days ago
Music

Video: Das Racist "Girl"

The BK crew drops a visual dedicated to a love interest.

Eric Diep5010 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen: The Coup f/ Das Racist & Killer Mike "WAVIP"

The Coup teams up with hip-hop's underground acts for a funky single.

Eric Diep5023 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Das Racist Announce North American Tour

Heems, Kool A.D. and Dapwell hit the road again next month.

Sam Weiss5070 days ago
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Music

Listen: Heems "Killing Time"

From the forthcoming <em>Wild Water Kingdom</em> mixtape.

Sam Weiss5086 days ago
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Music

Heems Of Das Racist Comments On Sikh Temple Shooting

EgoTrip compiled Heems' personal tweets moments after the tragedy.

Eric Diep5094 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen: Beautiful Lou f/ Heems "Running Thru The Jungle"

One half of Das Racist teams up with a rising producer.

jazrm885099 days ago

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