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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Comic Fans Debate Whether Thanos or Darkseid Would Win in a Fight
Comic book fans have always dreamed of potential fights between disparate characters, propositioning hypothetical match-ups with no clear winners.
Joe Price2516 days ago